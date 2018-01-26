Education and diversity the key to success for Australians

SBS Filipino

Published 26 January 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 1:07pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
An internationally renowned mathematics teacher of Malaysian-Chinese background has delivered this year's Australia Day address in New South Wales. Eddie Woo, from Sydney's Cherrybrook Technology High School, used the stage at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music to deliver an insightful speech, drawing on cultural experience, diversity and the importance of education within Australia.

