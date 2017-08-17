Image: (left) Datu Abul Khayrr Amalon Alonto II, Chief of Staff for MinDA, Regional Board of Investments ARMMs Chair Atty Ishak Mastura and MinDA's Deputy Executive Director Romeo Montenegro during their Melbourne visit (SBS Filipino)
Efforts to encourage Australian investment in Mindanao
Published 17 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 17 August 2017 at 2:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) recently travelled to Australia to promote and encourage investments in the South. We catch up with MinDAs Deputy Executive Director Romeo Montenegro and Regional Board of Investments ARMMs Chair Atty Ishak Mastura to talk about Investment potential, possible areas for growth and the recent declaration of Martial Law
Published 17 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 17 August 2017 at 2:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share