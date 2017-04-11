SBS Filipino

Egyptian attack hits Copts in Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_662721.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2017 at 10:26am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Members of Australia's Coptic Christian community have lost relatives in the bomb attacks on two churches in Egypt. Image: Mourners at the Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt(AAP)

Published 11 April 2017 at 10:26am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Community representatives say Coptic followers have long been targeted in Egypt, and they are calling for global leaders to back Egypt's government in its fight against such attacks.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul