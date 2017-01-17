Eight killed in Mindanao flashflood

Eight people, mostly children, killed as flashfloods triggered by torrential rains hit parts of northern Mindanao and Zamboanga; Sea travel in western Mindanao remained suspended even as the Low Pressure Area (LPA) has already dissipated; Surigao City officials evacuated residents in one community following the recovery of a 500-kilogram active vintage WWII bomb; Newly-installed Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command chief, Maj. Gen. Carlit Galvez, vowed to focus on crushing the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups in his fresh mission; Ten candidates in the 2017 Miss Universe will be wearing locally-designed dresses inspired by the Bagobo and Mandaya tribes in a fashion show in Davao City
Published 18 January 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 January 2017 at 10:07am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mindanao News. Summary of the latest news in the region by Allen Estabillo Image: A military truck ferries commuters and workers in Cagayan de Oro City. (MindaNews/Froilan Gallardo)
Published 18 January 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 January 2017 at 10:07am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share