Eight Nabbed in Early Violations of Election Gun Ban in Maguindanao

Wanted Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chair Nur Misuari confirmed hiding in Sulu, police say; At least, 8 people have been arrested for violations of Election gun ban in Maguindanao; Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) starts three-month ban on sardine fishing off Basilan and Sulu seas; and Cagayan family of Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurstbach prepares for her homecoming.



















