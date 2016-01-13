SBS Filipino

Eight Nabbed in Early Violations of Election Gun Ban in Maguindanao

Published 13 January 2016 at 1:26pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Wanted Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chair Nur Misuari confirmed hiding in Sulu, police say; At least, 8 people have been arrested for violations of Election gun ban in Maguindanao; Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) starts three-month ban on sardine fishing off Basilan and Sulu seas; and Cagayan family of Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurstbach prepares for her homecoming.

 





