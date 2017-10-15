SBS Filipino

Eisa Jocson's bodies of work

Eisa Jocson

Eisa Jocson Source: Anja Beutler

Published 15 October 2017 at 12:08pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 12:54pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Contemporary dancer and trendsetting performance artist Eisa Jocson will be a busy soul in a week as she delivers a performance lecture at Art Gallery of New South Wales and a workshop on macho dancing at the Carriageworks.

Contemporary dancer Eisa Jocson is in Sydney for Liveworks 2017, a festival of experimental art held at Carriageworks.

On October 20, Jocson will hold a performance-based workshop on macho dancing, a quintessentially Filipino phenomenon, performed by men in night clubs. During this performance, she aims to breakdown macho dancing’s “movement vocabulary”.

Jocson will also be premiering her latest work, Corponomy, on October 22. Corponomy, she says, is a “mixture of corporal, body and economics” and is an investigation of the Filipino body as “an economic body which labors”.

