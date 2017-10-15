Eisa Jocson's bodies of work

Contemporary dancer Eisa Jocson is in Sydney for Liveworks 2017, a festival of experimental art held at Carriageworks.
On October 20, Jocson will hold a performance-based workshop on macho dancing, a quintessentially Filipino phenomenon, performed by men in night clubs. During this performance, she aims to breakdown macho dancing’s “movement vocabulary”.
Jocson will also be premiering her latest work, Corponomy, on October 22. Corponomy, she says, is a “mixture of corporal, body and economics” and is an investigation of the Filipino body as “an economic body which labors”.