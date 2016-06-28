SBS Filipino

El Presidente tapped to boost Philippine sports

SBS Filipino

El Presidente

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Photo: Basketball great Ramon "El Presidente" Fernandez in a light moment (Facebook/Eugene Agravante)

Published 28 June 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
PBA legend Ramon Fernandez accepts offer to serve at the Philippine Sports Commission; Preparations for the incoming administration; Vice President-elect Leni Robredo to visit newly elected Liberal party members in the city; newly elected first time Mayors to undergo training under the DILG; .

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January