El Presidente tapped to boost Philippine sports

PBA legend Ramon Fernandez accepts offer to serve at the Philippine Sports Commission; Preparations for the incoming administration; Vice President-elect Leni Robredo to visit newly elected Liberal party members in the city; newly elected first time Mayors to undergo training under the DILG; .
Published 28 June 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar
