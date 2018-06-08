SBS Filipino

Elderly and youth, top issues at this year's FILCCA Conference

October 2018 FILCCA Conference will be in Perth Source: AAP Image/ Robert McGrath

Published 8 June 2018 at 5:33pm, updated 8 June 2018 at 5:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
This year Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA) will focus on 'strengthening Filipino communities through unity and service'. Issues affecting older members of the community is among the top concerns along with preparing the next generation of young Filipino Australians as future leaders FILCCA's Cecilia Flores tells us more about the coming October conference

