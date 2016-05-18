Elections 101: House of Representatives factsheet

Published 18 May 2016 at 3:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Amanda Cavill, Aileen Phillips
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia, or the federal Parliament, is made up of two houses: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Image: Overview of the chamber during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)
Both are directly elected by the people of Australia.
By voting at elections for the House of Representatives, voters elect someone to represent them in the House.