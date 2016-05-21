Elections 101: Senate factsheet

The functions of the Senate are to represent the states equally, and to review and revise the proposals and decisions of the House of Representatives and the executive government.
Published 21 May 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Amanda Cavill, Aileen Phillips
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia, or the federal Parliament, is made up of two houses - the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both are directly elected by the people of Australia. Image: An overview of the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)
Published 21 May 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Amanda Cavill, Aileen Phillips
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share