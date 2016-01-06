Electricity May Suffer in Mindanao Election

Electricity may suffer as transmissions are being bombed as elections comes; Military raises alert over the arrest of an Abu Sayyaf rebel in Sulu; family feud seen in North Cotabato slay; Candidates paying permit-to-campaign (PTC) fee to NPA may be disqualified; and Manny Pacquiao to retire after Tim Bradley fight on 09 April
Mindanao News. Summary of latest relevant news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image: A fallen transmission tower in Cotabato (Mindanews)
