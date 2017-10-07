Electro Groovers groving their names on the world dance stage

Available in other languages

Awarded third in yesterday's WBS's preliminary competition, Electro Groovers is preparing themselves for tomorrow's Grand Finals against other 13 dance groups in their category from the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.





We hear their story from four of the 10-members of Electro Groovers and their manager Bernard Guzman.





Video interview available here:











Watch them groove:











Four of the 10 members of Electro Groovers (SBS Filipino/A Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A Violata



