SBS Filipino

Electro Groovers groving their names on the world dance stage

SBS Filipino

Electro Groovers

Four of the 10-members of Electro Groovers with their manager Bernard Guzman Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2017 at 12:33pm, updated 7 October 2017 at 12:42pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At their very young ages, these 10-member dance group from Manila is making their debut in the world dance stage as they compete for the World Supremacy Battlegrounds (WBS) in Sydney. Image: Four of the 10 members of Electro Groovers with their manager Bernard Guzman (SBS Filipino)

Published 7 October 2017 at 12:33pm, updated 7 October 2017 at 12:42pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Awarded third in yesterday's WBS's preliminary competition, Electro Groovers is preparing themselves for tomorrow's Grand Finals against other 13 dance groups in their category from the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.

We hear their story from four of the 10-members of Electro Groovers and their manager Bernard Guzman.

Video interview available here:



Watch them groove: 



Electro Groovers
Four of the 10 members of Electro Groovers (SBS Filipino/A Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A Violata


Electro Groovers
Four of the 10 members of Electro Groovers (SBS Filipino/A Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A Violata


Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul