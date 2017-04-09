SBS Filipino

Electronic music pioneer Ikutaro Kakehashi dies

Prince performing in Sydney in 2012

Published 9 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 1:09pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One of the biggest influencers of electronic music, Ikutaro Kakehashi, has died at the age of 87.

Available in other languages
The Japanese engineer is behind the iconic Roland drum machine range, which features in songs by musicians such as Prince and Beyonce.

