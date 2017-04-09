Electronic music pioneer Ikutaro Kakehashi dies

The Japanese engineer is behind the iconic Roland drum machine range, which features in songs by musicians such as Prince and Beyonce.
Prince performing in Sydney in 2012 Source: AAP
Published 9 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 1:09pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of the biggest influencers of electronic music, Ikutaro Kakehashi, has died at the age of 87. Image: Prince performing in Sydney in 2012 (AAP)
Published 9 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 1:09pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share