Eleven Asia-Pacific nations sign trade agreement

The TPP comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Australia's Investment, Tourism and Commerce Minister Steven Ciobo signs the the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, Source: AAP

Published 9 March 2018 at 1:41pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 1:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is among 11 nations who've signed up to a new trade pact described as a strong signal against protectionist pressures. Despite the United States' withdrawal from earlier negotiations on a Trans-Pacific Partnership, regional representatives have now affixed their signatures to a Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership accord - the C-P-T-P-P.

