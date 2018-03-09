Eleven Asia-Pacific nations sign trade agreement

Australia's Investment, Tourism and Commerce Minister Steven Ciobo signs the the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, Source: AAP
Published 9 March 2018 at 1:41pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 1:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is among 11 nations who've signed up to a new trade pact described as a strong signal against protectionist pressures. Despite the United States' withdrawal from earlier negotiations on a Trans-Pacific Partnership, regional representatives have now affixed their signatures to a Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership accord - the C-P-T-P-P.
