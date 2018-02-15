SBS Filipino

Embattled Joyce standing firm against pressure to quit

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, February 14, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

PM M. Turnbull and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives , on 14/2/18. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 15 February 2018 at 11:36am, updated 15 February 2018 at 11:39am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has withstood a Labor onslaught during parliamentary question time following his infidelity scandal and concern over potential misuse of taxpayer funds. Image: Barnaby Joyce in an angry moment in question time (AAP)

Available in other languages
Despite calls for his resignation, Joyce is hanging onto his position as National Party leader -- even as some of his own MPs circle for the top job.

