Embattled Joyce standing firm against pressure to quit

Despite calls for his resignation, Joyce is hanging onto his position as National Party leader -- even as some of his own MPs circle for the top job.
PM M. Turnbull and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives , on 14/2/18. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 15 February 2018 at 11:36am, updated 15 February 2018 at 11:39am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has withstood a Labor onslaught during parliamentary question time following his infidelity scandal and concern over potential misuse of taxpayer funds. Image: Barnaby Joyce in an angry moment in question time (AAP)
