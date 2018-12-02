SBS Filipino

Emergency responders struggling with mental health issues

Emergency workers responding to a call out in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 2 December 2018 at 12:58pm, updated 2 December 2018 at 1:08pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A world first study of the mental health of emergency workers has found they are at greater risk of psychological distress and trauma.

The study of more than 21-thousand people was carried out by Beyond Blue.

It is now calling for a national approach to dealing with mental health issues for first responders.

