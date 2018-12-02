Emergency responders struggling with mental health issues

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Emergency responders struggling with mental health issuesPlay04:45SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Emergency workers responding to a call out in Melbourne Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.72MB)Published 2 December 2018 at 12:58pm, updated 2 December 2018 at 1:08pmBy Gloria KalachePresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A world first study of the mental health of emergency workers has found they are at greater risk of psychological distress and trauma.Published 2 December 2018 at 12:58pm, updated 2 December 2018 at 1:08pmBy Gloria KalachePresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe study of more than 21-thousand people was carried out by Beyond Blue.It is now calling for a national approach to dealing with mental health issues for first responders.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom