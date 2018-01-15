Emily dela Pena: Award-winning engineer helping kids in coding

SBS Filipino

Emily Dela Peña

Emily Dela Peña Source: Supplied

Published 15 January 2018 at 2:01pm, updated 15 January 2018 at 2:08pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Brisbane-based coding expert and award winning Filipina engineer Emily Dela Pena encourages children to learn digital literacy through fun, wholesome, and productive activities.

The Coding Kids founder shares how her company gives children the opportunity to become creators, innovators and change makers through continuer learning in the ever changing digital world.

