Highlights
- 'The Field' site is designed to remove barriers to employment for people with a disability.
- 2022 Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, is behind the "The Field" site, which also has Federal Government backing to the tune of $6-million.
- It features a range of accessibility features, and can match job hunters with prospective employers.
The site is part of the advocate's campaign to get more Australians with a disability into the workforce.
Employment job site launched for people with a disability in Filipino
08:56
"The Field is the job site where people with disability can match with inclusive employers, and get involved in the employment exchange."
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino