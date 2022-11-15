SBS Filipino

Dylan Alcott speaks to Anthony Albanese during the launch of ‘The Field’. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Published 15 November 2022 at 11:26pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has launched a new online job site for people with a disability, and employers who wish to hire them.

Highlights
  • 'The Field' site is designed to remove barriers to employment for people with a disability.
  • 2022 Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, is behind the "The Field" site, which also has Federal Government backing to the tune of $6-million.
  • It features a range of accessibility features, and can match job hunters with prospective employers.
Employment job site launched for people with a disability in Filipino

Employment job site launched for people with a disability in Filipino

08:56
The site is part of the advocate's campaign to get more Australians with a disability into the workforce.


"The Field is the job site where people with disability can match with inclusive employers, and get involved in the employment exchange."
