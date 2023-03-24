Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association NSW advocates during the Art Workshop.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association NSW organised an event specifically designed for women with disabilities.

Key Points
  • The Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association NSW or MDAA is a non-profit organization that acts as a bridge between government programs and people with disabilities.
  • MDAA champions the rights and welfare of people with disabilities.
  • Some of the services provided by MDAA include teaching individuals with disabilities how to apply for housing loans and assisting them in receiving government benefits.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association ng NSW image

Mga kababaihang may kapansanan, binigyang pagpapahalaga sa pamamagitan ng isang salu-salo at programa

SBS Filipino

24/03/202308:07
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March

A university graduate is seen outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Post-study work rights extension for international graduates: Here's what you need to know and how to apply

Mash-up photo of two men in suits standing either side of a graphic showing a vote being placed in a ballot box.

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 23 March