Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

Key Points
- The Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association NSW or MDAA is a non-profit organization that acts as a bridge between government programs and people with disabilities.
- MDAA champions the rights and welfare of people with disabilities.
- Some of the services provided by MDAA include teaching individuals with disabilities how to apply for housing loans and assisting them in receiving government benefits.
Mga kababaihang may kapansanan, binigyang pagpapahalaga sa pamamagitan ng isang salu-salo at programa
SBS Filipino
24/03/202308:07