Ending contractualization and job security , priorities of steel workers in the Philippines

Published 5 August 2016 at 3:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Endo or End of contracts, many workers in the steel industry in the Philippines are employed through 5 month contracts. Tess Diquino of Metal Workers Alliance-Philippines was in Sydney and spoke to SBS Radio Image: Tess Diquino (L Cabaero)

