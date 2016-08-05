Ending contractualization and job security , priorities of steel workers in the Philippines
Endo or End of contracts, many workers in the steel industry in the Philippines are employed through 5 month contracts. Tess Diquino of Metal Workers Alliance-Philippines was in Sydney and spoke to SBS Radio Image: Tess Diquino (L Cabaero)
