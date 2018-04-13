SBS Filipino

Energy debate includes whether prices are on the way down

Liddell Power Station

A general view of the Liddell coal fired power station in Muswellbrook, NSW Source: AAP

Published 13 April 2018
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez


Are energy prices on the way down? Energy and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg says they are, but neither Government backbencher and former prime minister Tony Abbott nor the Labor Opposition is convinced.

