Energy issue could cost PM job: SA Premier

Published 12 December 2016 at 12:16pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
State and territory leaders have criticised the Prime Minister for not showing enough leadership on energy issues to help reduce power prices. Image: South Australian premier Jay Weatherill (AAP)

South Australian premier Jay Weatherill says it could cost Malcolm Turnbull his job and has already cost him his credibility.

 

 





