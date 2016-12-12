Energy issue could cost PM job: SA Premier

South Australian premier Jay Weatherill says it could cost Malcolm Turnbull his job and has already cost him his credibility.
Published 12 December 2016 at 12:16pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
State and territory leaders have criticised the Prime Minister for not showing enough leadership on energy issues to help reduce power prices. Image: South Australian premier Jay Weatherill (AAP)
Published 12 December 2016 at 12:16pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share