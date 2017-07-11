Energy supply has been affected by recent tremor; LTO now strictly enforcing Anti-Distraction Driving Act (ADDA); P30 million allocated for traffic light with CCTV; Red Cross sets up blood station in Cebu; and Youth for Better World countdown begins
Energy supply hit by tremor
Published 11 July 2017 at 4:01pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisaya. Summary of latest new from the Visayas by Nick Melgar
