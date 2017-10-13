English language tests for international students 'essential': Birmingham

Source: AAP
Published 13 October 2017 at 2:54pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:56pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages
International students have been put on alert, with the government to roll out tougher English tests. From next year, students will need to formally pass an English course before they can enter tertiary education.
