Enhanced Community Quarantine in Luzon extended until 30 April

coronavirus, Australia, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

THe Philippine Government has extended enhanced community quarantine until 30 April Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 8 April 2020 at 3:52pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 10:42am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippine government has announced that it will extend the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon including Metro Manila until 30 April. The two week extension will enable the government to determine the effects of the enhanced community quarantine against COVID-19 . Listen in

Available in other languages
