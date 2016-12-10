Enrolment in languages other than English 'declining' in schools

Published 10 December 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 10 December 2016 at 1:06pm
By Julia Calixto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Education analysts say Australian students are not getting enough support when it comes to learning a second language. Image: How does enrolling in language subjects affect university entry requirements? (AAP)
Published 10 December 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 10 December 2016 at 1:06pm
By Julia Calixto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A five-year study has revealed an alarming decline in languages in Australian schools, particularly in the country's most multicultural state, New South Wales.
SBS has investigated why the number of languages students has dived.