Environment or Progress?

Danny Peralta is the president of the Tagalog Association of Australia. We speak with him to learn more about the annual Balagtasan which they had started in 2012.
At the Balagtasan 2016: Blacktown Councilor Jess Diaz announces (middle) the winners of the poetic debate Source: SBS Filipino
Published 25 August 2018 at 11:05am, updated 25 August 2018 at 11:40am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
It seems to be another hot topic in the parliament hall, but it's not politicians who'll debate over this subject but two sides of ordinary Filipino-Australians who are defending for the environment or development.
