Eric Fortaleza: Jamming and gigging

Fortaleza discusses the Monday Jam; what it is and why it is important. He also shares his thoughts about the music scene and the role of music venues in fostering the music culture in Sydney.
Published 25 June 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 25 June 2017 at 12:47pm
By Jake Atienza
Musician Eric Fortaleza plays bass for the New Ojeez, the Basements house band for its Monday Jam at Circular Quay. The Monday Jam is a weekly open mic night where musicians of all levels get to meet their peers, play music, and challenge themselves musically. It also hosts bands from international musicians such as Sam Smith, Adele and Justin Timberlake. Image: The New Ojeez (Supplied)
