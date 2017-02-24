Escalante Report: De Lima questions warrant of arrest; won't resist arrest

Published 24 February 2017 at 5:56pm, updated 24 February 2017 at 10:29pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Senator Leila de Lima questions warrant of arrest but says she will not resist arrest. Image: Opposition Senator Leila de Lima emotionally addresses the media after a warrant for her arrest was issued by a regional trial court Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 (AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez )
Published 24 February 2017 at 5:56pm, updated 24 February 2017 at 10:29pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share