Escalante Report: Sr Patricia Fox, ordered to leave the Philippines

Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Quezon city

Sr. Patricia Fox, during a news conference following a decision from the BOI turning down her appeal for the reversal of an order revoking her missionary visa Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 25 May 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 5:37pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Australian nun, Sr Patricia Fox ordered to leave the Philippines by May 25, Friday after her appeal to remain in the country was denied.

