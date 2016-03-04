Escalante Report

Published 4 March 2016 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation warns of the possible peace failure in Mindanao impacting relations between the Philippines and the international Muslim community but government peace negotiators believe otherwise, violence continues in Mindanao, including skirmishes with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the shooting of a visiting Saudi Arabian Islamic cleric. Joint exercises between the Philippines and the U.S. to be held earlier this year due to the Philippines polls.Image: This screen grab taken from video on March 1, 2016 shows medical personnel transferring Saudi preacher Sheikh Aaidh al-Qarni (R) into hospital in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga after he was wounded during an assassination attempt after giving an address at a university. (Getty)
