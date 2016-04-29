Escalante Report

Published 29 April 2016 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Aquino takes a firmer stance against the Abu Sayyaf, assures that proper security measures are in place in Metro Manila amid possible terror threats, following the beheading by Abu Sayyaf of a Canadian hostage. Preparations for the coming May 9 elections while COMELEC and other government agency websites hacked.Image: : An undated file picture released by the Philippine Army-Eastern Mindanao Command Public Information Office shows a photo of abducted Canadian John Ridsdel. Ridsdel, 68, was killed by Abu Sayyaf members as he was kidnapped along other three at a resort in September 2015 (Canadian - AAP Image / EPA/PHILIPPINE ARMY-EASTERN MINDANAO COMMAND)
Published 29 April 2016 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share