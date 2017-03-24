Escalante Report

Published 24 March 2017 at 6:16pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:55pm
Source: SBS
Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says he will proceed with filing an impeachment complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo, despite President Duterte's call to abort such plans. Meanwhile, Vice President Robredo denies claims that she plans to take the presidency from Mr. Duterte. Image: Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo (R) greets supporters visiting her office in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines 23 March 2017 AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
