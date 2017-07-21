Image: In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, clad in a camouflage uniform inspects firearms recovered from Muslim militants during his unannounced visit to Camp Ranao in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, July 20, 2017. Duterte flew for the first time Thursday to the besieged southern city to cheer troops who have been trying to quell a nearly two-month uprising by Islamic State group-linked militants, who he warned were plotting to attack other cities. In the center is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano. (AAP Images/ Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP)
Escalante Report
Published 21 July 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 4:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte visits soldiers fighting in Marawi City. This Saturday, Congress joint session set to deliberate on the proposed extension of Martial Law in Mindanao. Preparations are underway for President Duterte's second State of the Nation Address on Monday, 24 June.
