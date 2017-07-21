Escalante Report

Image: In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, clad in a camouflage uniform inspects firearms recovered from Muslim militants during his unannounced visit to Camp Ranao in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, July 20, 2017. Duterte flew for the first time Thursday to the besieged southern city to cheer troops who have been trying to quell a nearly two-month uprising by Islamic State group-linked militants, who he warned were plotting to attack other cities. In the center is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano. (AAP Images/ Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP)



