Escalante Report

Published 22 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 4:30pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Reports on the recent National day of protest held last September 21 while President Rodrigo Duterte promises to end Martial Law soon during his fifth visit to Marawi City Image: Filipino protestors hold placards and banners during a protest march at a street in Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2017. President Rodrigo Duterte declared 21 September a national day of protest to allow the public to exercise their right to express anger towards government abuses. Human rights groups and government organizations staged protest rallies in different parts of the country marking the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law. Former strongman Ferdinand Marcos imposed martial law for nine years from September 1972, during which thousands of people, most of them accused of being enemies of the state, were arrested, tortured, killed and disappeared. (Filipino protestors hold placards and banners during a protest march at a street in Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2017. President Rodrigo Duterte declared 21 September a national day of protest to allow the public to exercise their right to express anger towards government abuses. Human rights groups and government organizations staged protest rallies in different parts of the country marking the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law. Former strongman Ferdinand Marcos imposed martial law for nine years from September 1972, during which thousands of people, most of them accused of being enemies of the state, were arrested, tortured, killed and disappeared. (Filipino protestors hold placards and banners during a protest march at a street in Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2017. President Rodrigo Duterte declared 21 September a national day of protest to allow the public to exercise their right to express anger towards government abuses. Human rights groups and government organizations staged protest rallies in different parts of the country marking the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law. Former strongman Ferdinand Marcos imposed martial law for nine years from September 1972, during which thousands of people, most of them accused of being enemies of the state, were arrested, tortured, killed and disappeared. (AAP Image/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG)
Published 22 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 4:30pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share