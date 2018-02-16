SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

Wanda Corazon Teo

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo Source: George Buid/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Published 16 February 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 16 February 2018 at 5:08pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Malacanang says the Commission on Audit will decide if it will investigate Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo's overseas travels involving a large number of assistants.

