Escalante Report

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo Source: George Buid/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Published 16 February 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 16 February 2018 at 5:08pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Malacanang says the Commission on Audit will decide if it will investigate Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo's overseas travels involving a large number of assistants.
Available in other languages
