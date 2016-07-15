Escalante Report

Published 15 July 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 15 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte will ask former President Fidel V Ramos to act as Philippine Special Envoy in talks with China after the Permanent Court of Arbitration decision favorable to Philippines. President Duterte also mentioned that he is ready to begin bilateral negotiations Image: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines Francis Jardeleza shows a copy of the decision from the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration favoring the Philippines over China on the South China Sea dispute in Manila, Philippines, 13 July 2016. (AAP Image/ EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO)
Published 15 July 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 15 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share