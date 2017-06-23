Escalante Report

Image: (L-R) Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Anifah Haji Aman issue a joint statement during the Trilateral Meeting on Security at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 22 June 2017. Foreign affairs and security officials from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia met in Manila on 22 June to enhance cooperation in security and anti-terrorism measures. (AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA)



