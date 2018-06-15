Escalante Report

Peter Gerald Scully of Australia, right, walks in handcuffs with an unidentified detainee as they arrive at Cagayan de Oro city hall Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Source: AAP Image/AP
Published 15 June 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 5:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Peter Gerald Scully was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Philippine court for trafficking and rape.
Published 15 June 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 5:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share