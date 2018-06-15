SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

file photo

Peter Gerald Scully of Australia, right, walks in handcuffs with an unidentified detainee as they arrive at Cagayan de Oro city hall Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Source: AAP Image/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 5:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Peter Gerald Scully was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Philippine court for trafficking and rape.

Published 15 June 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 5:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom