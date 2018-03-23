Escalante Report

Composite mugshots of businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles are presented at the Philippine National Police headquarters - August 29, 2013. Source: NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images
Published 23 March 2018 at 5:13pm, updated 23 March 2018 at 5:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will not interfere with the move to put Janet Lim Napoles also known as the pork barrel scam queen under the Witness Protection Program
