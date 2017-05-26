Escalante Report

Published 26 May 2017 at 2:56pm
Report on the current situation in Marawi City and the reactions to the recent declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao Image: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, signs the report he submitted to congress for declaring martial law and suspending the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao beside Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, left, and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, right, during a special cabinet meeting in Davao city, Mindanao, southern Philippines. Duterte declared 60 days of martial law on Tuesday across the southern third of the nation, an area that includes Marawi but extends well beyond it. ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege in Marawi that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country. (AAP Images/ Presidential Communications Operations Office via AP)
