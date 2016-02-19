Escalante Report

Published 19 February 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 19 February 2016 at 3:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The official printing of ballots for the May polls begins, Congressman Manny Pacquiao shrugs off Nike's decision to drop him as endorser of its products while the Comelec waits for an official complaint against Pacquiao's boxing fight which happens simultaneously with his poll campaigning. Image: : Philippines Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista (2-R) inspects a Precinct Count Optical Scan (PCOS) Machine during a mock election held at public school in Manila, Philippines, 13 February 2016. (AAP Image/ EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO)
