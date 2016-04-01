Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_483721.JPG

Published 1 April 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 5:24pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Mount Apo indefinitely closed to trekkers following the forest fire, an increase in dengue fever cases have been recorded in the Philippines at the start of the year, compared to the same period last year. The Philippine military rejects Indonesia's offer to help rescue ten Indonesian sailors reported abducted by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province. Image:Mt Apo (AAP-EPA-STR)

