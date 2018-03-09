Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

at the House of Representatives Thursday, March 8, 2018.

House Committee on Justice chairperson, Rep Reynaldo Umali, center seated, House Majority leader Rodolfo Farinas with members of Congress Source: AAP Images/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 9 March 2018 at 4:16pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 4:20pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The justice committee of the Philippines' House of Representatives, voted overwhelmingly to proceed with a case to impeach the Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The SC Chief Justice has vowed to fight the ouster move.

