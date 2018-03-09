Escalante Report

House Committee on Justice chairperson, Rep Reynaldo Umali, center seated, House Majority leader Rodolfo Farinas with members of Congress Source: AAP Images/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 9 March 2018 at 4:16pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 4:20pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The justice committee of the Philippines' House of Representatives, voted overwhelmingly to proceed with a case to impeach the Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The SC Chief Justice has vowed to fight the ouster move.
