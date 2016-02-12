Escalante Report

Source: Getty Images
Published 12 February 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 8:37am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
National poll candidates begin campaigning. The United Nationalist Alliance is alarmed by delays in the printing of ballots and glitches in the source code for the polls. Dengue fever vaccine is now available in the Philippines.Image: Mar Roxas and Leni Robredo on campaign trail (STR-AFP-Getty)
Published 12 February 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 8:37am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share