Escalante Report

Roxas and Esacalante

Published 12 February 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 8:37am
By Shirley Escalante
National poll candidates begin campaigning. The United Nationalist Alliance is alarmed by delays in the printing of ballots and glitches in the source code for the polls. Dengue fever vaccine is now available in the Philippines.Image: Mar Roxas and Leni Robredo on campaign trail (STR-AFP-Getty)

