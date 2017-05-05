SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_678467.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Rodrigo Duterte works with China and the US for peace in the Korean Peninsula

Published 5 May 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Image: Chinese missile destroyer Changchun captain Hu Jie gives a cap to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at Davao international port on May 1, 2017 in Davao, Philippines. The trio including PLA Navy's missile destroyer Changchun, missile frigate Jingzhou and supply ship Chaohu set sail from Shanghai on Apr 24 to visit around 20 countries during a 180-day voyage. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visited the missile destroyer Changchun berthed at the port in Davao on Monday. (Photo by Yu Wei/VCG via Getty Images) 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul