Escalante Report

Image: Chinese missile destroyer Changchun captain Hu Jie gives a cap to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at Davao international port on May 1, 2017 in Davao, Philippines. The trio including PLA Navy's missile destroyer Changchun, missile frigate Jingzhou and supply ship Chaohu set sail from Shanghai on Apr 24 to visit around 20 countries during a 180-day voyage. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visited the missile destroyer Changchun berthed at the port in Davao on Monday. (Photo by Yu Wei/VCG via Getty Images)



