SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_670097.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2017 at 5:21pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 5:57pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ASEAN meetings in Bohol province continue despite Abu Sayyaf threat, while Palawan province on high alert on reports that it could be the next target of Abu Sayyaf.

Published 21 April 2017 at 5:21pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 5:57pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: A security guard writes down in front of an "ASEAN 2017" slogan at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay, south of Manila, Philippines, Monday, April 17, 2017. More than 200 delegates from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will proceed with a meeting in a central Philippine resort province this week despite a foiled attack there by Muslim extremists, officials said Monday (AAP Images/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul