Escalante Report

Image: Paolo Duterte, left, the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte and the President's son-in-law Manases Carpio, a lawyer, take their oaths in the continuing senate probe on the more than half a ton of the illegal drug methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "Shabu" worth $128 million (P6.4 Billion Pesos) from China which passed through customs from China Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 8 September 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 6:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law, Attorney Manases Carpio, face the Senate and deny accusations of receiving bribes from operations at the Bureau of Customs
