Escalante Report

Image: Paolo Duterte, left, the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte and the President's son-in-law Manases Carpio, a lawyer, take their oaths in the continuing senate probe on the more than half a ton of the illegal drug methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "Shabu" worth $128 million (P6.4 Billion Pesos) from China which passed through customs from China Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)



