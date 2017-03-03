Escalante Report

Yes Source: Yes
Published 3 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 3 March 2017 at 4:47pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Congressmen who oppose the death penalty law have expressed dismay over what they say is the railroading of the death penalty bill in congress deliberations. Image:Congressmen vote vocally for the passage of the death penalty at the House of Representatives in Manila on March 1, 2017. The lower house of the Philippine parliament on March 1 voted on the passage of a bill reimposing the death penalty for narcotics trafficking. (Getty Images)
Published 3 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 3 March 2017 at 4:47pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share