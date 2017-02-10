President Duterte presses for reforms in the Philippines police force, the military limits its role in the drug war; Senator Leila de Lima says drug convicts in prison are again receiving special privileges in exchange for their testimony against her in the illegal drug trade, measures against corruption are implemented in the Bureau of Customs, the government is open to backchannel talks to pursue peace with the communist rebels, and an OFW ID card will be launched.
Published 10 February 2017 at 2:21pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Escalante report. Summary of relevant news in Manila by Shirley Escalante Image: Representatives of the communist movement the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) and the Philippine government, as witnessed by Norwegian Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum , shake hands after signing a joint statement on what has been achieved in the third round of talks, in Rome. (AAP Image/AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
