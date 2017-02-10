SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_630043.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2017 at 2:21pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Escalante report. Summary of relevant news in Manila by Shirley Escalante Image: Representatives of the communist movement the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) and the Philippine government, as witnessed by Norwegian Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum , shake hands after signing a joint statement on what has been achieved in the third round of talks, in Rome. (AAP Image/AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Published 10 February 2017 at 2:21pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Duterte presses for reforms in the Philippines police force, the military limits its role in the drug war; Senator Leila de Lima says drug convicts in prison are again receiving special privileges in exchange for their testimony against her in the illegal drug trade, measures against corruption are implemented in the Bureau of Customs, the government is open to backchannel talks to pursue peace with the communist rebels, and an OFW ID card will be launched.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January